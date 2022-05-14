Tripadvisor names Goldberg as new CEO

Tripadvisor has named a veteran media executive, Matt Goldberg, as it new chief executive officer, this is according to a report by Skift. Goldberg is a former CEO of Lonely Planet, and he has ties with Tripadvisor’s Chairman, Greg Maffei’s Liberty Media.

This development puts an end to the era of the co-founder, Steve Kaufer’s 22 – year run as CEO. The new CEO is expected to take over the rein of operation this July. Goldberg Email icon Goldberg will assume the CEO post on July 1was head of corporate development at QVC Group, which was part of Maffei’s Liberty Interactive Corp. brings media, advertising, venture capital, and special purpose acquisition company experience to Tripadvisor, all of which could be key in case Tripadvisor embarks on a new strategy to reinvigorate the company, or in the event the Tripadvisor decides to spin out or execute other transactions with its brands, as was being publicly contemplated for tours and activities unit Viator and dining reservations platform TheFork. Tripadvisor announced in November 2021 that Kaufer would step down as CEO once a successor was named.

In addition to Lonely Planet (2009-2013) and QVC (2013- 2016), Goldberg’s resume includes time spent as global head of mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances, head of India for News Corp (2016-2019); a partner role at Anthropocene Ventures (2021-present); executive vice president global operations at digital advertising firm The Trade Desk (July 2020-2021), and he was a founding member and a director of a Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. SPAC (December 2021-present). “We are excited to announce the appointment of Matt Goldberg to the role of CEO,” said Greg Maffei, Tripadvisor chairman in a statement.

“Matt has proven leadership and experience in strategy and operations for more than 20 years across a number of leading media, advertising, and consumer-facing companies. We welcome him to the team and look forward to his expertise as he leads Tripadvisor in the next phase of its journey.”

