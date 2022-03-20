Faith

Triumphant Baptist Church to hold annual congress

The annual Triumphant Congress which coincides with the 26th anniversary of Triumphant Baptist Church, Holy Ghost Compound, Akowonjo Lagos commences on Sunday March 20 and ends with thanksgiving

On Sunday  March 27, 2022. A major highlight of the Congress is a four day revival service which starts on Sunday March 20 and terminates on Wednesday, March 23.

 

The theme is “Supernatural Interventions For Greater Ad-  vancement “The Guest Minister is Rev Dr. Timothy Oyekunle.

 

The Church Pastor, Rev (Dr) Sunday Oladejo said the theme aligns with the yearnings of the people to experience advancement in all facets of life.

 

