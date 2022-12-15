TRJ Media Launches First Web Series Production, Out Of Sight.

TRJ Media Production has launched its debut web series, ‘Out Of Sight’; a blind-dating experiment where two strangers fearlessly attempt to build a connection based on conversation alone.

The eight-episode series, which will begin airing on the ‘TRJ Media Production’ YouTube channel from the 23rd of December 2022, will in each episode see two blindfolded strangers sat across from one another in conversations inspired by a series of pre-set questions.

Established in 2022 under its parent entity – The Relationship Journal (TRJ), TRJ Media Production was launched primarily to explore interesting and creative human connection stories through professional audio-visual means.

Since 2014, the TRJ brand has organically built an online community and come to be known for shining the light on people and their unique relationship stories – from breakups & betrayal; marriage journeys – in-laws, virtual weddings, and inter-tribal marriages; and loss and grief to parenting – single parenting and step parenting; business relationships; friendships, etc.

Through the years, TRJ has shared stories from every day people and also Nigerian and international celebrities, musicians and trending persons of interest including: musicians: Adekunle Gold, Mr. Eazi, Sinzu, Falz; actors: Chioma Chukwuka, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Linda Ejiofor- Suleiman; comedian, The Real Femi; entrepreneurs & business owners: Mark and Millie Slade (owners of Jara Beach Resort); and Quentin and Ashleigh – the American couple who went viral in November 2021 after British singer, Adele helped the groom pull off a surprise proposal at her event.

‘Out Of Sight’ is TRJ Media Production’s first ever creation and the first episode of the unique blind dating series will be released on the 23rd of December 2022.

