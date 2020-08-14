Troops arrest 12 bandits, nine informants in Zamfara, Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity have arrested 12 suspected bandits in Zamfara and Katsina states. The troops killed one bandit, arrested nine informants and collaborators, and recovered over 40 rustled cows. The Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this yesterday in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State. He said that on August 5, 2020, troops deployed in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State foiled a coordinated bandits’ attack on residents of Zamfarawa Kagara village in the state. Onyeuko added that the bandits invaded the village and stole several cows but while attempting to escape, troops arrived in the vicinity and engaged them, neutralised one, while scores escaped with gunshot wounds. According to him, all the rustled cows were recovered and handed over to their owners.

He said: “Similarly, troops on patrol encountered suspected bandits with rustled cows along Bagega-Sabon Birni villages. Bandits opened fire on sighting the troops but fled into the bushes as troops responded with superior firepower. “During exploitation, troops found traces of blood along the bandits’ escape route while 12 cows were recovered by the troops. “Furthermore, troops recovered 17 cows from suspected cattle rustlers at Dogon Ruwa village. The cows were recovered from suspected bandits who abandoned them and fled as troops stormed the village following information of their activities from reliable sources. “In another development, troops on a fighting patrol arrested a suspected bandits’ informant and logistics supplier, Saifullahi Adamu, at Garin Dodo village in Katsina State.

The suspect was arrested following credible information about his elicit engagements with suspected bandits. “A wife of the suspected logistics supplier, Mrs. Hauwa Abubakar, also alleged that the suspect forcibly married her, whereas bandits whom her husband associates with usually accuse her of reporting their activities to security agencies thereby subjecting her to several abuses. “In the same vain, troops deployed at Bingi village, while on patrol, arrested a suspected bandit and impostor, Sani Saidu, wearing a police uniform with the name tag bearing ‘James Oname’ but preliminary investigation revealed that James Oname, a police sergeant, was killed in 2015 by bandits at Tunga Rakumi in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. “Relatedly, the same day, troops on a clearance patrol destroyed eight major bandits’ camps owned by a notorious bandits’ leader known as Abu-Radde at Lebi Fulani area in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.”

