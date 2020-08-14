Metro & Crime

Troops arrest 12 bandits, nine informants in Zamfara, Katsina

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Comment(0)

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity have arrested 12 suspected bandits in Zamfara and Katsina states. The troops killed one bandit, arrested nine informants and collaborators, and recovered over 40 rustled cows. The Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this yesterday in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State. He said that on August 5, 2020, troops deployed in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State foiled a coordinated bandits’ attack on residents of Zamfarawa Kagara village in the state. Onyeuko added that the bandits invaded the village and stole several cows but while attempting to escape, troops arrived in the vicinity and engaged them, neutralised one, while scores escaped with gunshot wounds. According to him, all the rustled cows were recovered and handed over to their owners.

He said: “Similarly, troops on patrol encountered suspected bandits with rustled cows along Bagega-Sabon Birni villages. Bandits opened fire on sighting the troops but fled into the bushes as troops responded with superior firepower. “During exploitation, troops found traces of blood along the bandits’ escape route while 12 cows were recovered by the troops. “Furthermore, troops recovered 17 cows from suspected cattle rustlers at Dogon Ruwa village. The cows were recovered from suspected bandits who abandoned them and fled as troops stormed the village following information of their activities from reliable sources. “In another development, troops on a fighting patrol arrested a suspected bandits’ informant and logistics supplier, Saifullahi Adamu, at Garin Dodo village in Katsina State.

The suspect was arrested following credible information about his elicit engagements with suspected bandits. “A wife of the suspected logistics supplier, Mrs. Hauwa Abubakar, also alleged that the suspect forcibly married her, whereas bandits whom her husband associates with usually accuse her of reporting their activities to security agencies thereby subjecting her to several abuses. “In the same vain, troops deployed at Bingi village, while on patrol, arrested a suspected bandit and impostor, Sani Saidu, wearing a police uniform with the name tag bearing ‘James Oname’ but preliminary investigation revealed that James Oname, a police sergeant, was killed in 2015 by bandits at Tunga Rakumi in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. “Relatedly, the same day, troops on a clearance patrol destroyed eight major bandits’ camps owned by a notorious bandits’ leader known as Abu-Radde at Lebi Fulani area in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Council of Imams to Ganduje: Sign singer’s death sentence

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Kano State Council of Jummaat Mosques’ Imams have advised Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to, as a matter of urgency, sign Yahya Aminu’s death warrant, which will be before him after an Upper Sharia Court passed the judgement on the singer. A Kano Upper Sharia Court had sentenced Aminu to death by hanging for blasphemy […]
Metro & Crime

Five robbery suspects nabbed in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have arrested five suspected robbers allegedly terrorising Osiele in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.   The suspects were identified as Dayo Ajala aka Otege (39), Ismaila Badmus aka Obasanjo (35), Joseph Sunday aka JJ (24) and Chuckwuemeka Paul aka Ejima (27). Also arrested was Okikiola Adeshina […]
Metro & Crime

Notorious kidnapper, ‘Lion,’ held for judge’s wife’s abduction

Posted on Author Clement James

A 30-year-old notorious kidnapper, Nse Nse Otu Bassey aka Lion, has been arrested in Calabar along with five of his gang members. Bassey, who was apprehended by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to the Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) deployed in the state to assist the Commissioner of Police, was arrested with two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: