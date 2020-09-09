Troops arrest Benue’s most wanted criminal, Ghana

Men of the Nigerian Army yesterday intercepted a convoy conveying the notorious criminal in Benue State, Terwase Akwaza alias Ghana, and whisked him away to Abuja for questioning.

Ghana was being driven to the Government House, Makurdi, the state capital alongside other repentant criminals for another amnesty programme brokered by the state government under Governor Samuel Ortom and major stakeholders in Sankera part of Benue North East Senatorial District led by members of the National Assembly and traditional rulers in the axis.

New Telegraph learnt that the convoy conveying the repentant criminals which took off from Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, was intercepted near Yandev in Gboko Local Government Area where the Army allegedly laid siege for them and took Ghana away, leaving others.

Ghana’s arrest came nearly one week after members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers and other major stakeholders from the area met and resolved that the only panacea to end the perennial killings in the area was to grant amnesty to the criminals responsible for the serial killings, kidnapping, armed robberies and secret cult activities that have resulted to loss lives and property.

The people’s resolutions were relayed to Governor Samuel Ortom by the Senator representing Benue North East and former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, prompting the amnesty action. Governor Ortom had placed a N50 million bounty on Ghana three years ago for anyone with information that could lead to his arrest by security forces, but was not found until yesterday.

The Commander of Operation Whirl- Stroke (OPWS) covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, declined comments when contacted for details. Addressing the 47 other repentant criminals, Ortom assured them of government’s support as well as integrate them into the society. Ortom, who expressed shock over the action of the soldiers over Ghana’s arrest, implored the “boys” to go back and sin no more.

He said that General Yekini told him of the arrest of Ghana and promised to fashion him with more details at a later date, adding that most of the weapons which were to be surrendered by the criminals were confiscated by the security agencies whom he advised to begin immediate profiling of the criminals. Ortom advised the repented criminals to embrace agriculture to survive and add value to their lives

Like this: Like Loading...