Troops arrest IPOB, ESN leader in Enugu

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a “notorious” leader of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) suspected security arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure, said the arrest of Godwin Nnamdi was effected during a joint-clearance operation between troops of 82 Division, Enugu, and other security agencies. “Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), in conjunction with other security agencies while conducting Exercise Golden Dawn, have arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, a notorious leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

“The IPOB leader was arrested during a joint clearance operation at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday December 25, 2021. “During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a firefight, compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader. “Troops recovered various items, including one AK-47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm special, one handset, among others,” the Army spokesman said. Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility.

