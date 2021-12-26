News

Troops arrest IPOB, ESN leader in Enugu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a “notorious” leader of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) – the suspected security arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) – in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the arrest of Godwin Nnamdi was effected during a joint clearance operation between troops of 82 Division, Enugu, and other security agencies.

He noted that the superior firepower of the fighting forces forced suspected members of the ESN to take to their heels.

“Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) in conjunction with other security agencies while conducting Exercise Golden Dawn have arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, a notorious leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Nkanu East Local Government Area,” the Army’s spokesperson said.

According to him: “The IPOB leader was arrested during a joint clearance operation at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday December 25, 2021.

“During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

“Troops recovered various items including one AK-47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special, one handset amongst others.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

