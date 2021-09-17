News

Troops arrest Police sergeant with 370 rounds of ammunition

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have arrested a Police Sergeant with 370 rounds of ammunition in Plateau State. OPSH Media Officer, Maj. IshakuTakwa, whodisclosed this in a statement in Jos, said the suspect was arrested yesterday at a checkpoint in Werreng community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

The media officer ex-plained that the police sergeant who was in a vehicle with a 60-year-old man, had attempted to escape. “Our troops this afternoon intercepted a police sergeant and one other suspect with 370 rounds of ammunition. The ammunition was concealed in a Toyota Pathfinder jeep with registration number LGT 772 JN.

“Luck ran out of the suspects when the driver attempted to maneuvre the military check point located at Werreng along Barkin Ladi-Jos road, unfortunately, their car hit the barricade at the check point which resulted in the death of one of them. According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the man who drove the vehicle “is serving with the Police Traffic Department. “The body of the deceased had been handed over to the Police while the other suspect is currently undergoing interrogation,” he said.

