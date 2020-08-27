Troops busts new ‘terrorists’ cell, bomb factory in Nasarawa – Military

The military, Thursday, said troops had uncovered an improvised explosive device (IEDs)-making factory operated by an emerging suspected terrorist group in Nasarawa State.

It noted that the Darul Salam Terrorists group was embarking on recruitment drive, through community sermons.

Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the discovery of the IED-making factory followed active intelligence by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke dominating parts of North Central.

This was as Enenche further noted that so far, a total of 410 members, had surrendered to troops, consequent upon ongoing aggressive operations.

“In continuation of aggressive clearance operations aimed at decisively riding the North-Central zone of armed banditry and other forms of criminality, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have recorded a major success against the criminal elements.

“Following aggressive intensive kinetic operations at identified bandits’ enclaves, not less than 410 members of the Darul Salam Terrorists group, including women and children, surendered to the troops of operation Whirl Stroke and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. This development took place on August 25, 2020,” Enenche stated.

He added that: “…troops of Operation Whirl Stroke while on a robust clearance patrol around Uttu, on August 26, 2020 stormed a Darul Salam terrorists bomb-making factory following actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the general area.

“In the course of the operation, troops recovered several Improvised Explosive Device making materials at the location including 2 scales, 6 rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertilizer, half a bag of gun powder, 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally made Rocket Launcher, 2 Improvised Explosive Devices,13 Improvised rocket bombs, amongst others.

“The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops of Operation Whirl Stroke for their professionalism and dexterity in achieving this notable feat and also urges them to sustain the tempo in the push to decisively curtail the activities of armed bandits and other criminals operating in the North-Central zone”.

In a related development, the coordinator announced that a total of 1,309,000 litres of stolen automotive gas oil (AGO), 1,824.04 barrels of stolen crude oil , 302,000 litres of stolen Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were recovered by troops of Operation Delta Safe in the South South.

Like this: Like Loading...