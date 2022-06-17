Troops deactivate 337 illegal refineries, arrest 141 oil thieves

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have in the last seven weeks dismantled a total of 337 illegal refineries and arrested 141 oil thieves across Niger Delta region. The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major- General, Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at the Defence Headquarters bi-weekly briefing on Thursday in Abuja. Onyeuko said the feat was achieved through the subsidiary ‘Operation Octopus Grip.’ According to him, troops discovered and destroyed 337 illegal oil refineries, 1,052 metal storage tanks, 515 ovens, 68 wooden boats. Italsoconfiscated59vehicles, 16outboard engines, 11riflesand arrested141criminals. He said the operations were conducted in creeks, towns and communities including Jesse in Ethiope Local Government Area, Otagbo Creek, Escravos River and Benett Island in Delta State. “Operations were also conducted at Brass Creek, Beneside and Ndoro Waterways Ekeremor all in Bayelsa as well as Opumaki, Cawthrone Channel all in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers,” he said.
Related Articles
Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Northern leaders differ on power shift
Mixed reactions, ye s t e rday, trailed the position of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, that power should shift to the South in 2023. While the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, commended the Kaduna State governor over what it described as his discerning mind and being fair enough in supporting power shift, pan-Yoruba […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Open grazing threat to Nigeria’s peace –Wike
… as Ortom urges more states to enact law banning practice Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described open grazing of cattle as a threat to the peace and unity of the country. This was just as his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom urged more states of the county to enact Open Grazing Prohibition […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Shake up, as NAF appoints new spokesperson, others
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has announced the appointment of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of Tri-Service Institutions and other functionaries, including a new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI). The NAF said the appointments were part of routine exercises aimed at re-invigorating operational effectiveness and enhancing service delivery. The statement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)