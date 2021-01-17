Troops destroy 13 suspected terrorists’ gun trucks in 2 operations – DHQ

Coordinated operations by troops prosecuting the war against insurgency in the North East, have resulted in the destruction of a total of 13 gun trucks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), which made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday, said the operations were undertaken by the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made this known in the statement, said the operations were conducted on Friday, January 15 and Saturday, January 16 respectively.

This was as Enenche noted that scores of the terrorist elements were killed, with accompanying destruction of hideouts.

“After successfully repelling a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ attack on Marte, with the destruction of seven gun trucks by combined ground and air operations, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has obliterated additional six gun trucks and eliminated scores of terrorists who were attempting to reinforce their colleagues in the attack,” Enenche said.

He explained that: “This occurred on the night of 15 January through to the early hours of 16 January 2021 as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships engaged the convoy of ISWAP gun trucks as they approached Marte axis for reinforcement.

“The helicopters delivered accurate hits in their multiple waves of attack, obliterating no fewer than six additional gun trucks, which were seen engulfed in flames across the battlespace. Several other terrorists were mopped-up in follow-on attacks as the helicopter gunships continued to strafe the fleeing ISWAP elements.”

