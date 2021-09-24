News

Troops, DSS arrest Gana’s second in command in Benue

Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) in conjunction with the DSS and other security operatives on Thursday nabbed the second in command to killed most wanted militia gang leader in Benue State, Aondofa Kefas popularly called ‘Azonto’ at Vaase in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.
Azonto was arrested in his criminal hideout in Taraba State and is curently cooling his heels in the custody of the DSS.
The OPWS was launched in Benue State in 2018 to extend its tentacles to three states including neighbouring Nasarawa, Taraba and Benue respectively, to help tackle armed herders attacks, banditary and other forms of criminality.
The militia leader was arrested exactly one year after leader of the gang, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana’ was neutralized by the troops on his way to the Goverment House in Makurdi to surrender to the amnesty programme initiated by Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration.
Before Gana was killled, he was reported to have transferred his magical powers to Azonto.
A top military personnel of the OPWS, who confirmed the arrest to journalists on telephone Friday in Makurdi but preferred anonymity said, Azonto was nabbed following intelligence gathering, adding that he had been on security watch list and was found to have been terrorising communities around Ukum Local Government Area and other adjourning villages of the state.

