Troops eliminate 126 BH/ ISWAP members, arms, ammunition recovered

Troops of the North East Operation Hadin Kai in a special clearance operation within the Tubuktu Triangle have eliminated over 126 members of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Provinces (ISWAP).

ThetheaterCommander, Major General Christopher Musa who disclosed this while speaking, at a media parley with Defence correspondents at the headquarters of the theater command,

Maiduguri, said: “With the sustained Lake Operation desert sanity, Operation sanity and operations in the Tubuktu Triangle by the grace of God the insurgency will end before the end of year 2022.

He said the dreaded ISWAP group has started using child soldiers between the ages of 9 to 15 to attack the troops, stressing that the insurgents are doing so because they know that rules of engagement prohibit killing of under age children.

General Musa said, “We will continue to work with other Armed Forces and sister organisations in our mandate of ensuring peace is fully restored backtotheNortheast and other parts of the country, especially as the 2023 general draws nearer.”

He also said that the clearance operation at the shores of Lake Chad, Sambisa Forest and Timbuktu Triangle is recording a lot of successes and that the troops discovered and destroyed a Boko Haram detention centre in Kafa area and were destroyed, as well as recovery of MRAP, APCs, caterpillar, bus belonging to Yobe government and arms and ammunition.

He said planting of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) had constituted alot of threat to not only the troops, but commuters plying the road and called on the Federal Government to intervene through reconstruction of road to reduce incidents of planting IEDs in pot holes.

Alsoinhispresentation, thetheater Intelligence Coordinator, Col Obina Azujwe said from January to date under Lake Operation desert sanity, 81 IEDs were recorded, 8 indirect attacks, 126 insurgents neutralised, he however said unfortunatelytheylostsomesoldiers

