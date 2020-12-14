Metro & Crime

Troops eliminate 20 terrorists, capture 4 gun trucks in Borno – Army

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday killed more than 20 Boko Haram terrorists and captured equipment in an attempt to attack Askira Uba in Borno.

 

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division Maiduguri, Col. Ado Isa, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Isa said the terrorists who mounted on 15 gun-trucks suspected to have come from Sambisa Forest, approached the town from different directions simultaneously.

 

He said the troops responded and engaged the criminals with superior fire power, with the terrorists suffering huge losses both in men, materials and equipment. “Specifically, the troops captured four gun trucks from the criminals while some additional gun trucks were also destroyed by the Air Task Force that responded swiftly.

 

“Scores of the terrorists were killed and over 20 terrorists’ dead bodies were counted.

 

“Additionally, three boxer motorcycles, three Anti-Aircraft Guns, two PKT Machine Guns, 10 AK 47 Rifles and 13 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bombs as well as large cache of ammunition and other weapons were captured. Isa said that one soldier was killed while two others were wounded during the encounter, adding that the wounded were stable and responding to treatment.

 

 

“May God grant repose to the soul of the dead soldier and quick recovery to the two wounded in action. “Troops under the guidance of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, will continue to sustain the aggressive, offensive posture to rid the entire North-East of remnants of Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists,’’ he said.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

 COVID-19: Kwara sets aside N135m for private schools

Posted on Author Reporter

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   The Kwara State Government has disclosed that it has set aside the sum of N135,500,000 under the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) as interest-free loan to 1,119 private school owners across the state. This was revealed in a statement by the Anchor of KWASSIP, Mohammed Brimah, on Tuesday in […]
Metro & Crime

Report: El-Rufai’s aide dies in auto crash along Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hafiz Bayero, a special adviser to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has died in an accident on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on Monday.   Although details of the accident were still sketchy at the time of this report but a photograph of the accident scene obtained by SaharaReporters showed the extent of damage.   People around the scene managed […]
Metro & Crime

S’South youth groups issue three-day ultimatum for FG to share gold derivatives 

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo 

The Young Democratic Movement and South South Youth Assembly have issued a three-day ultimatum for the Federal Government to present details of both past and present gold or other mineral sales.   The youth groups have also called for proceeds of all minerals extracted in any part of the country to be shared among all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: