Troops engage Boko Haram at Marte

Liberate 28 locals in Sambisa

Troops yesterday foiled another Boko Haram attack on Marte town, in Borno State. This was as sources described as ‘malicious’ reports that soldiers deserted the military after recent attacks on Dikwa and Marte. The special forces ambushed and attacked the insurgents, who rode on motorcycles and gun trucks.

A military intelligence officer told PRNigeria that no casualty was recorded on the troops’ side. He said: “Troops of 134 Special Forces Battalion, who were on patrol around Ala, a community five kilometres away from Marte, responded to an ambush, neutralised some of the Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their gun truck.”

Similarly, combined troops of 21 and 26 Brigades, together with the support of troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have cleared some villages, which include Sharivabe, Sabsawa, Tafana, and Bula Murube, in Borno State in the continuation of the aggressive operation at Sambisa axis. Apart from eliminating scores of ISWAP terrorists, the troops rescued 13 women and 15 children. Meanwhile, a credible military intelligence officer, who declined to mention his name, said the recent report on alleged desertion of troops from the Army after attacks on Marte and Dikwa were exaggerated. The officer admitted that there were some security breaches in one of the operations, but the troops only executed a well-designed tactical withdrawal from the town, before re-engaging the terrorists from the outskirts.

