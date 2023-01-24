News

Troops foil ISWAP ambush, kill ‘several’ fighters

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Troops of 25 brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, have reportedly repelled an attack by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region, said the incident happened in Komala village along the road leading to Maiduguri from Damboa town, Borno State.

The publication quoted sources saying that the elimination of the ISWAP fighters followed a failed ambush launched on the troops on fighting patrol.

The insurgents were said to have attacked the troops on a Hilux truck, an MRAP, and a number of motorcycles.

But efforts of the air task force and the ground troops led to the troops’ successful outing, the publication said.

It said while some were killed during the gun battle, others fled with gunshot wounds.

“We also succeeded in collecting one Gruntruck, MRAP as well as three motorcycles from the terrorists,” the publication quoted the source.

“ISWAP terrorists have continued to suffer a humiliating defeat in the hands of our troops. On January 13, the troops killed several of the terrorists and destroyed their MRAP when they attacked their own troops in Azir.

“The baggers attempted to try their luck on us but God was on our side. The victory is very glaring.”

The military has continued to win out on ISWAP and foil a series of their ambush in recent days.

On a similar outing in Azir village on January 13, the same troops of the 25 brigade repelled an attack by ISWAP.

A situation report seen by TheCable showed that the ISWAP fighters attacked a military camp with three mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles and four gun trucks on Friday evening.

During the battle which was supported by the air component, several insurgents were killed, while three soldiers were severely wounded.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Benue Guber: NNPP candidate picks female running mate

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 Benue State governorship poll Prof. Bem Angwe has picked Mrs. Comfort Ogbaji as his running mate. Ogbaji was unveiled at a stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi on Wednesday. She is of Igede extraction from the Oju Local Government Area. Ogbaji’s unveiling came after a […]
News

Soludo not speaking for Anambra people – LP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday said the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s comment on its presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, was a minority opinion and not the general view of people of Anambra State on Obi. The National Chairman Julius Abure, said in a statement that Soludo missed the point when he claimed that […]
News

Excitement, high expectations, as ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Expectations are high across the world for a divine experience as the ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins today September 2. Believers and non-believers alike from many nations, including gospel ministers in Nigeria, Pakistan, Myanmar, Philippines, India, Fiji islands, Finland, Germany, Swaziland, Egypt, among others, have expressed that participants are yearning for great […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica