Troops had 17 encounters with suspected terrorists in June – Military

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The military has said that troops on clearance operations in the North East theatre, had a total of 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram, and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements.

It further noted that 75 of the non-state actors (NSAs) were killed during the confrontations, which witnessed the destruction and capture of arms, ammunition and other equipment.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, reiterated the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s commitment to crumbling the walls of terrorism, and associated vices.

“It is evident from recent encounters with Boko Haram/ISWAP that the resilience of the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole is being sustained across the North-East Theater of Operations resulting in high BHT/ISWAP casualties on both men and equipment as well as capture or surrendering of some of their fighters,” Enenche stated.

According to him: “In their resolve to end BHT/ISWAP menace in the North-East region, between 1 – 30 June 2020, the gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had a total of 17 encounters with the marauding criminals, neutralizing 75 of them in the process.

“The encounters also led to the capture of assorted arms and large cache of ammunition including one anti-aircraft gun, 13 AK-47 rifles, one sniper rifle, 21 locally made guns, 2 Dane guns and one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG).

Others include 3 hand grenades, 5 RPG bombs, 205 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition, 1018 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. Also captured were 2 Boko Haram criminals’ flags.

“In the same vein, one gun truck, one Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device, one Toyota Starlet car and several makeshift structures belonging to the terrorists were destroyed by the valiant troops within the period. Regrettably, one officer paid the supreme price while one soldier was wounded in action.

“The wounded personnel has since been evacuated to a military medical facility where he is recuperating

“Equally, 4 BHT/ISWAP criminals including 2 women namely Aishatu Manye and Kelune Mate were captured and later identified to be the wives of the local Boko Haram commander at Gajingi in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.”

