Top Stories

Troops in pursuit as Boko Haram abducts travellers on Damaturu-Maiduguri road

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Zamfara bandit leader hands over 10 AK-47s, RPG to govt

Boko Haram insurgents abducted some passengers along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road on Thursday.
The incident happened on the Jakana axis of the road.
Military sources told online newspaper, TheCable that the insurgents attacked the army’s 28 task force brigade in the area, and while they were being engaged, they turned on passengers on the road.
“They attempted to attack the military base, but the troops gave them a run,” one of the sources said.
“While they were retreating to the bush, they got to the highway and abducted some passengers they ran into the bush with.
“Soldiers are still tracing them in order to rescue those abducted.”
Another source said the axis is becoming deadlier as the insurgents now target travellers.
“Anything from 2pm, it becomes dangerous to use that road. That’s why we advise our people traveling to make it early in the morning,” he said.
Mohammed Yerima, army spokesperson, did not immediately respond to a message seeking further clarification on the incident.
In December, the insurgents had abducted about 35 commuters on the Damaturu-Maiduguri road.
The insurgents, who had reportedly appeared in military uniforms, were said to have mounted a roadblock on the highway with five Hilux vans before taking away the passengers.
And in a related development, a notorious bandit leader, Mohammed Sani, known as Zakwi and two of his partners surrender 10 rifles, one Rocket Launcher (RPG) and thousands of rounds of live ammunition in Zamfara State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigerian-born Irish teenagers beat 1,500 others to win prize for app invention

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An award-winning app that can help patients with dementia will launch later this month in app stores. But unlike most apps — made by professional software developers in a maledominated tech industry — this one was created by three teenage girls. The Nigerian-Irish teens are the champions of Technovation Girls, an international competition that challenges […]
Editorial Top Stories

Magu’s days in the dark

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, the birds finally came home to roost last week. He has been in detention since he was stopped on the way to the Police headquarters from his office and has been answering questions from a presidential panel headed by Justice […]
News Top Stories

Govs discuss fuel price Thursday, FG insists no subsidy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…as ad hoc committee adopts report on electricity tariff   The failure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve corruption charges on two defendants yesterday stalled the arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, on fraud and corruption allegations.   Oduah’s arraignment was first stalled on February 9, following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica