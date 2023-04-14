News

Troops intercept 2,000 live ammunition in Kaduna, arrest gunrunner

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition allegedly being conveyed to terrorists by a courier around Polewire in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this yesterday, said the ammunition was concealed in different parts of a black Toyota Corolla saloon car. According to him, the driver of the vehicle conveying the large quantity of ammunition meant for terrorists across the Birnin-Gwari general area was arrested by the troops. Aruwan listed the ammunition recovered by the troops to include – 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition, 139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition as well as five empty AK-47 magazines.

The commissioner said: “In another significant breakthrough, Operation Forest Sanity intercepted a large quantity of ammunition being conveyed to bandits by a courier around Polewire in the dreaded Birnin Gwari LGA. “According to a report forwarded to the Kaduna State Government, the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gunrunning activities, and in the course of diligent checks stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.”

A search of the intercepted vehicle – a black Toyota Corolla – revealed more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car. “After a thorough search of the vehicle, the following precise quantities were recovered: -1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition, 139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition, five empty AK-47 magazines were also recovered. “The driver of the vehicle, one Aminu Abdullahi, is in custody for further investigation.” Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their pro-activeness in denying bandits a major supply of ammunition meant to mete out more destruction and suffering.

