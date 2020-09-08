Troops intercept, arrest Benue’s most wanted criminal, Ghana

Ortom: Go back and sin no more

Men of the Nigerian Army Tuesday intercepted a convoy conveying the notorious criminal in Benue State, Terwase Akwaza alias Ghana and whisked him away to Abuja for questioning.

Akwaza was being driven to the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital alongside other repentant criminals for another amnesty programme brokered by the state government under Governor Samuel Ortom and major stakeholders in Sankera part of Benue North East senatorial district led by members of the National Assembly and traditional rulers in the axis.

New Telegraph reliably learnt that the convoy conveying the repentant criminals which took off from Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, was intercepted near Yandev in Gboko Local Government area where the army allegedly laid siege for them and took Ghana away leaving others.

Ghana’s arrest came nearly one week after members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers and other major stakeholders from the area met and resolved that the only panacea to end the perennial killings in the area is to grant amnesty to the criminals who are responsible for the serial killings, kidnapping, armed robberies and secret cult activities that have resulted to loss lives and property.

The peoples’ resolutions were relayed to Governor Ortom by the Senator representing Benue North East and former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam prompting the amnesty action.

Governor Ortom had placed a N50 million bounty on Ghana there years ago for anyone with information that could lead to his arrest by security forces, but was not found until Tuesday’s arrest.

Commander of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) covering Benue, Nassarawa and Taraba states, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, declined comments when contacted for details.

Like this: Like Loading...