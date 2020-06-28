Troops kill 12 bandits, arrest informants

Troops on clearance operations have killed 12 suspected bandits and arrested many others in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The troops reportedly neutralized six bandits while several others escaped with gunshots wounds while foiling attack by the hoodlums at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa LGA of Katsina state on Friday.

Similarly, on Saturday, troops on patrol successfully arrested suspected bandits informers or collaborators.

The suspects are being interrogated and profiled for further action, according to a statement on Sunday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche.

It also explained that troops while on cordon and search operations at Mara Zamfarawa and Birchi Malamawa villages in Danmusa LGA, engaged the bandits, many of who escaped with gunshots wounds. The soldiers recovered four motorcycles.

The statement further disclosed that the troops arrested six bandits at Maidabino town and recovered a fabricated AK47 rifle and 29 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition as well as cutlasses and charms.

It read in part: “On June 27, following intelligence reports about bandits’ action at Kurubka forest, troops immediately mobilized to the area. In the process, two bandits were killed during a shoot out.

“Following credible information about bandits hideouts at Rambadawa forest few kilometres ahead of Kodamyo village in Sabon Birni LGA of Zamfara State, troops immediately mobilized to the area. In the process, three bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gunshots wounds. One locally-made gun was recovered.”

Like this: Like Loading...