Troops kill 220 bandits, rescue 644 kidnap victims

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity killed 220 bandits in North-West in six months. The troops also arrested 335 suspects and 147 informants within the period. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed yesterday at a press briefing held at Faskari Army Special Super Camp 4. Onyeuko, who gave general updates on the activities of the Operation Sahel Sanity since the commencement of its operations on July 6, 2020, said the troops also rescued 644 kidnapped victims among who were the students of Kankara Science Secondary School.

The General explained that the troops, during many gun battles with bandits and other criminals across the zone, recovered 73 AK47 rifles, one GPMG and 194 Dane guns from the criminals. He said: “Equally, 5,032 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 568 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition and 156 live cartridges were also captured by the troops. “Furthermore, 197 bandit’s camps and hideouts including the notorious Dangote Triangle and several bandits’ logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity.

“Also, 335 suspected bandits, 326 illegal miners, 147 bandits’ informants and collaborators, 14 bandits’ arms’ suppliers, 24 rustled cattle marketers and 46 bandits’ logistics’ suppliers were arrested. “Similarly, a total of 7,761 cows, 1,867 sheep/rams and four camels were recovered and given back to the owners by troops within the period. It is also heartwarming to note that a total of 642 kidnapped victims were rescued by the valiant troops. Thes include the rescued 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.”

