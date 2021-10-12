Metro & Crime

Troops kill 3 gunmen, lose one soldier in Anambra

Posted on Author Onah Onah Onitsha

At least three gunmen who are suspected to have been terrorising the people in parts of the South East have been shot dead by troops of Sector 5 of Exercise Golden Dawn deployed to Anambra State.

 

The gunmen allegedly attacked some policemen at a checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway. The troops were said to have engaged and overwhelmed the    gunmen with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the scene.

 

The troops, according to report, gave them a hot pursuit and engaged the gunmen in a gun battle which resulted in the killing of three of them while others fled with bullets wounds.  statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. General Onyema Nwachukwu said the three gunmen drove in two vehicles (a Hilux and a Hummer bus).

 

“They eventually succumbed to troops’ effective firepower, while others fled with gunshot wounds  Troops also recovered one vehicle and two motorcycles, while conducting further search of the general area for the fleeing terrorists.”

 

The statement, however, said one soldier lost his life in the line of duty. The Chief of Army Staff has also commended the troops for the feat and urged them to sustain the momentum against all criminal elements operating in the region, while sympathiing with the family of the fallen hero and prays for the repose of his soul.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

