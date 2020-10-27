Troops kill 38 bandits, rescue 109 kidnap victims

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have killed 38 bandits during raids in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this at a press conference held yesterday at the Special Super Camp 4, Faskari. He said troops of Sahel Sanity also rescued 109 kidnapped victims after destroying several bandits’ camps. Onyeuko said the intensified operations by the troops had led to the degradation of the bandits and their activities to the barest minimum as indicated by the successes recorded.

He said: “These gains are gradually bringing stability and normalcy back to the zone as evident by the massive resumption of farming and socio-economic activities.” The General added that during the operations conducted between September 4 and October 25, 2020, 38 armed bandits were neutralised while 93 suspected bandits logistics’ suppliers and collaborators were arrested. According to him, 30 Dane guns, 941 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and five live cartridges were recovered during the encounters with the troops.

He said: “Also, a total of 131 cows, 154 sheep/rams and one camel were recovered.” Onyeuko added that during the search and rescue operations carried out, 108 kidnapped victims were rescued, 90 bandits informants and collaborators, three rustled cattle marketers and 12 bandits logistics’ suppliers were arrested. According to him, also, 10 bandits’ camps and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity while 47 bandits coordinated attacks on a number of innocent communities and 31 kidnap incidents were foiled by the troops.

He said: “I am assuring the good citizens across all the states in the North-West that the gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have continued to dominate all the hitherto volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action.”

