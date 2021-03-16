News Top Stories

Troops kill 41 terrorist suspects in Borno operation –Army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Unfazed by weekend’s tragic event, troops have killed at least forty one suspected terrorist elements in ongoing clearance operations, in the troubled North East zone of the country.

 

According to the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, the clearance operation leading to the killing of the fighters within the Gamboru Ngala general area, was undertaken yesterday.

 

He noted that the troops maintained “aggressive posturing” throughout the combat mission.

 

“In continuation of the ongoing offensive operation against the Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province counterpart in the North East, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have decisively taken out several terrorists after heavy fighting in the early hours of today, Monday 15 March 2021”, Yerima said. He noted further:

 

“The gallant troops, who maintained aggressive posture, conducted a fighting patrol along Gulwa and Musuri in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

 

“At Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes.

 

“With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists. “They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists’ captivity”.

 

Items recovered during the operation, according to the Army, included, 12 AK47 rifles, 8 Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, a motorcycle, 6 bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making of Improvise Explosive Devices, sex enhancement drugs, amongst other things.

 

“Troops are in high fighting spirit and determined as ever to clear the entire region and country of vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has already congratulated the gallant troops while urging them to keep up the tempo”, the statement concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obaseki: We’re retooling economy to compete globally

Posted on Author CAJETAN MMUTA

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is retooling the state’s economy with impactful reforms and skilled youth population that can compete globally. Obaseki said: “We will continue to prioritize the needs of youths and harness their energy and innovativeness in our drive to grow the state’s economy and engender sustainable […]
News

Buhari renews appointment of Faisal as Executive Secretary, NPHCDA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Director/ CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), for a second and final term of four years. According to a letter dated 6th October 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, […]
News

Magu: I didn’t divert recovered loot

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) Ibrahim Magu, has denied all the allegations of corruption in the discharge of his duties in the last five years. Magu said that contrary to the perception created by his detractors, he never diverted any recovered loot to his private account as all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica