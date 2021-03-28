Troops kill 48 terrorist suspects in ambush attacks

News

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said that at least 48 suspected terrorist elements were killed during ambush attacks by fighting forces in Borno State.
The Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, said seven AK 47 rifles were recovered during the encounter.
This was as he added that eight kidnapped victims were rescued, with one sustaining injuries while being held by the abductors.
“Nigerian Army troops deployed in Chibok under 28 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised scores of  Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush along Chibok – Damboa axis of Borno State.
“The troops achieved the feat  while acting on credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were fleeing due to the  intensity of troops’ operations in Sambisa Forest.
“The gallant troops laid an ambush, engaged and overwhelmed the criminals with aggressive firepower, neutralising nine terrorists in the process while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered seven AK 47 rifles and freed three kidnapped victims,” Yerima said.
He said in another encounter, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, located in Askira, equally laid a successful ambush along Askira – Chibok Main Supply Route (MSR) and neutralized  39 terrorists.

