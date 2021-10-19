Troops kill 50 bandits in Kaduna village

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday said 50 bandits were killed in Birnin Gwari, through the combined efforts of ground troops and air raids.

Mr. Samuel Aruwan Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State confirmed this, in a statement.

“In an inspiring success for the security forces, over 50 bandits have been neutralized during a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari LGA.”

The statement said the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government from the Command of the Joint Operations, a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon Dawa-Damari-Saulawa axis.

Like this: Like Loading...