News

Troops kill 50 bandits in Kaduna village

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday said 50 bandits were killed in Birnin Gwari, through the combined efforts of ground troops and air raids.

Mr. Samuel Aruwan Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State confirmed this, in a statement.

“In an inspiring success for the security forces, over 50 bandits have been neutralized during a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari LGA.”

The statement said the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government from the Command of the Joint Operations, a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon Dawa-Damari-Saulawa axis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: C’River inaugurates judicial panel on police brutality

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade yesterday inaugurated a seven-man Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution to investigate police brutality in the state. The seven-man panel, headed by Retired Justice Michael Edem, also has as members the Attorney- General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Tanko Ashang and Justice Eno Ebri, as […]
News

COVID-19: Share palliatives if you want obedience to lockdown directives – Stakeholders

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

As the world battles the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, stakeholders against the spread of the disease in Niger State have raised the alarm of the possibility of more Nigerians dying if governments at local, state and federal levels hoard palliatives from the people.   Among the stakeholders were religious leaders, health workers traditional […]
News Top Stories

INSECURITY: BUHARI’S REQUEST TO RELOCATE AFRICOM NOT UNDER ASSESSMENT NOW –U.S. OFFICIAL

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

A United States’ official has said that President M u h a m m a d u Buhari’s request to relocate AFRICOM is not under assessment now. The official in a response to Saturday Telegraph’s query, also said that previous studies have concluded that the cost associated with the relocation of this headquarters is significant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica