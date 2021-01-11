Troops kill 50 bandits in Zamfara –DHQ

Troops have killed about 50 suspected bandits during a fierce encounter at Kuriya village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the encounter, which occurred on Saturday, January 9, was a product of actionable intelligence.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, said in a statement that the surface troops were provided close air support during the battle. Enenche added that four soldiers, who were wounded during the gun battle, were receiving treatment at a military facility.

He said: “In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry in the North West Zone, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji yesterday, 9 January 2021 successfully neutralised several bandits in Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State. “Following actionable intelligence, the gallant troops with close air support by the Air Component, made contact with bandits at Kuriya village.”

Enenche explained that in the course of the encounter, several bandits were killed in action while four soldiers sustained injuries. He added: “Human intelligence confirmed that no fewer than 50 bandits were killed in the encounter. Equally, troops recovered 272 livestock from the bandits.

“Troops deployed at Dunya village of Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, while on routine patrol, recovered 62 livestock from bandits, who fled into the bush on sighting troops. “Currently, the gallant troops have continued to dominate the theatre of operation with aggressive patrols to deny criminals freedom of action.”

The gallantry of the troops, the DMO’s coordinator noted, had earned them the commendation of the military high command, who further encouraged them to stay the course until normalcy was restored to all trouble zones of the country.

