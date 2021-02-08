Troops kill 52 bandits in Zamfara –DHQ

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed at least 52 suspected bandits in Zamfara State. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said in a statement that it was continuation of aggressive clearance operations.

The DHQ added that 16 motorcycles, arms and ammunition, among others, were recovered during the operation. It said the operation, which was carried out on Friday, followed credible intelligence on the purchase of arms by bandits in the Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

This came a few days after the new Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor, undertook operational tour of troops’ locations in the North-East. “2021 surely seems to be the year for the Armed Forces of Nigeria as troops continue to record major successes against criminals across the country.

“In the North-West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have recorded another feat in the fight against banditry, if reports filtering in from Zamfara State are anything to go by.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have again neutralised several bandits, this time nothing less than 20 in a wellstaged ambush in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State,” the DHQ said. It added that the development came on the heels of an earlier encounter betweentroops of the operation and bandits on February 3, where the troops neutralised 32 bandits.

“The troops swiftly deployed to the area and staged an ambush on the bandits while making their way back to Sububu forest.

“Troops encountered the bandits and overwhelmed them with superior and effective firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray. “However, the gallant troops neutralised nothing less than 20 bandits while several others fled into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds.

“Troops also recovered two Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyi (PKT) rifles and one AK47 rifle. “This latest feat by the troops is coming on the heels of the neutralisation of 32 bandits earlier on 3rd February 2021 during a massive clearance operation by Operation Hadarin Daji. “In that encounter, troops also recovered 16 motorcycles and two AK47 magazines from the criminal elements,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...