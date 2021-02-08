Metro & Crime

Troops kill 52 bandits in Zamfara –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed at least 52 suspected bandits in Zamfara State. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said in a statement that it was continuation of aggressive clearance operations.

 

The DHQ added that 16 motorcycles, arms and ammunition, among others, were recovered during the operation. It said the operation, which was carried out on Friday, followed credible intelligence on the purchase of arms by bandits in the Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

 

This came a few days after the new Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor, undertook operational tour of troops’ locations in the North-East. “2021 surely seems to be the year for the Armed Forces of Nigeria as troops continue to record major successes against criminals across the country.

 

“In the North-West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have recorded another feat in the fight against banditry, if reports filtering in from Zamfara State are anything to go by.

 

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have again neutralised several bandits, this time nothing less than 20 in a wellstaged ambush in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State,” the DHQ said. It added that the development came on the heels of an earlier encounter betweentroops of the operation and bandits on February 3, where the troops neutralised 32 bandits.

 

“The troops swiftly deployed to the area and staged an ambush on the bandits while making their way back to Sububu forest.

 

“Troops encountered the bandits and overwhelmed them with superior and effective firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray. “However, the gallant troops neutralised nothing less than 20 bandits while several others fled into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds.

 

“Troops also recovered two Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyi (PKT) rifles and one AK47 rifle. “This latest feat by the troops is coming on the heels of the neutralisation of 32 bandits earlier on 3rd February 2021 during a massive clearance operation by Operation Hadarin Daji. “In that encounter, troops also recovered 16 motorcycles and two AK47 magazines from the criminal elements,” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

PDP’s constitution amendment proposition stolen from APC Govs –Lukman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

. The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has said the constitutional amendment proposition of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the idea of the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).   Lukman, who reacted to a statement credited to the governors of PDP on free and fair elections […]
Metro & Crime

Sapele/Ologbo/Benin Road: Group commends Omo-Agege for intervention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger Delta Emerging Youths Initiative, a pro Niger Delta group has applauded the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his timely intervention to remedy the very bad Sapele/Ologbo/ Benin axis of the East-West federal highway. National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Felix Akpoyibo gave the commendation in a statement issued in Benin, Sunday. He […]
Metro & Crime

Correctional service promotes 62 senior officers to next ranks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has announced the promotion of a total of 62 senior officers to the next ranks. According to the Service, those promoted had participated in the 2019 promotion exercises conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).   The Deputy Controller-General of Corrections in charge of Human […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica