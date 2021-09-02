News

Troops Kill 6 ISWAP Terrorists, Recover Weapons

The troops deployed for the ongoing Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East have neutralised six Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and recovered arms and ammunitions.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Thursday, said the troops of 25 Brigade on August 31, 2021 killed four ISWAP terrorists.

He said the terrorists were on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road when they ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised in the firefight that ensued with the troops.

He said on further exploitation after the encounter, the troops recovered four AK 47 rifles, four Magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

Also, in a separate operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno State, killed two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along an identified ISWAP terrorists’ crossing point at Musari village.

The troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group.

Items recovered include two bags of Indiam Hemp (Cannabis Sativa), two bags of detergent,120 packets of mosquito coils, 12 mosquito nets and five textile materials, two bycicles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn and some quantity of fish.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, following the development, commended the troops for their operational exploits and urged them to maintain the aggressive posture in order to decisively root out the terrorists from their enclaves.

