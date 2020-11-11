Troops kill female suicide bomber, five others

Troops deployed in Bama, Borno State, foiled a suicide bomb attempt on their location on November 3, after killing a female terrorist suspect. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said five other terrorist suspects were neutralised in a failed attempt to “infiltrate” Buni Yadi in Yobe State.

He said: “Troops of Operation Fire Ball have continued their aggressive and responsive posture with the aim of routing out the remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province criminals from all their identified enclaves in the North-East.

“On 3 November 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 7 deployed in Bama, Borno State, successfully thwarted a suicide attempt on their camp. The vigilant troops sighted and neutralised the lone female suicide bomber before she could detonate her vest.” Onyeuko also said that November 7 and 8, the gallant troops of 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni Gari of Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State dealt a decisive blow on some marauding Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals in a failed attempt to infiltrate the peaceful town.

He said: “The gallant troops of the Brigade, who were ever on high alert, fought relentlessly, forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray due to the troops’ superior firepower. Nevertheless, the unrelenting troops gave a hot pursuit and inflicted heavy casualties on the fleeing insurgents.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, five Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised.” The General listed equipment recovered from the suspects as one Fabricated (VBL) Armoured Personnel Carrier APC), one Boko Haram gun truck, one NSVT Anti-Aircraft Gun, one QJC Anti-Aircraft Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, one PKT Gun, one General Purpose Machine Gun, one QJC Extra Barrel, six AK47 rifles, 311 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition NATO (links). He added: “Further exploitation is being carried out as the resilient troops continue to dominate the area with aggressive patrols.

“Relatedly, on 8 November 2020, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Special Response Area Miyanti in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, while on fighting patrol, made contact with a pocket of Boko Haram criminals.

“The gallant troops instinctively engaged the criminals with heavy volume of fire and consequently destroyed their hideout. The troops further rescued one woman and three children unharmed from the criminals. Accordingly, two bicycles and other items were recovered from the fleeing insurgents.” While commending troops’ resilience in the ongoing clearance operations, the military assured the people of its determination to finally rout out the remnants of the Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves.

