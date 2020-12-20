News

Troops kill Gana’s militia gang members in Benue – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Defence Hedaquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed two suspected members of a militia gang linked to the late kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwaze (a.k.a Gana), during a fierce encounter at Mbacher Council Ward of the Local Government Area.

 

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, Sunday, said another gang member, who was arrested by troops, has since been handed over to relevant authorities for possible prosecution.

 

According to the coordinator, the development followed intensified military operation in the North Central zone of the country, to deny criminals freedom of action.

 

“In continuation of efforts to forestall banditry and other criminal activities in the North Central Zone of the country, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have continued to sustain both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the Zone,” Enenche said.

 

 

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

