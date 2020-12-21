‘Troops kill Gana’s militia gang members in Benue

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed two suspected members of a militia gang linked to the late kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwaze aka Gana, during a fierce encounter at Mbacher Council Ward of the Katsina- Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said another gang member, who was arrested by the troops, had been handed over to relevant authorities for possible prosecution.

According to the coordinator, the development followed intensified military operations in the North Central Zone of the country, to deny criminals freedom of action. He said: “In continuation of efforts to forestall banditry and other criminal activities in the North Central Zone of the country, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have continued to sustain both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the zone.

“On 16 December 2020, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, acting on credible intelligence on the identified hideout of some of late Gana’s militia gang members in parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, conducted a dawn raid on the criminals’ location.

“Troops made contact and engaged the criminals at Adangbe village in Mbacher Council Ward of the local government area. The superior firepower of the troops forced the bandits to flee in disarray.

“However, as troops engaged the criminals in a hot pursuit, two of them were neutralised, while another was arrested by the gallant troops.

“During the encounter, three locally-made rifles, 21 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition as well as other items including a motorcycle were recovered by the troops. The arrested one has been handed over to the police for further action.”

Like this: Like Loading...