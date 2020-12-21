Metro & Crime

‘Troops kill Gana’s militia gang members in Benue

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed two suspected members of a militia gang linked to the late kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwaze aka Gana, during a fierce encounter at Mbacher Council Ward of the Katsina- Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said another gang member, who was arrested by the troops, had been handed over to relevant authorities for possible prosecution.

 

According to the coordinator, the development followed intensified military operations in the North Central Zone of the country, to deny criminals freedom of action. He said: “In continuation of efforts to forestall banditry and other criminal activities in the North Central Zone of the country, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have continued to sustain both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the zone.

 

“On 16 December 2020, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, acting on credible intelligence on the identified hideout of some of late Gana’s militia gang members in parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, conducted a dawn raid on the criminals’ location.

 

“Troops made contact and engaged the criminals at Adangbe village in Mbacher Council Ward of the local government area. The superior firepower of the troops forced the bandits to flee in disarray.

 

“However, as troops engaged the criminals in a hot pursuit, two of them were neutralised, while another was arrested by the gallant troops.

 

“During the encounter, three locally-made rifles, 21 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition as well as other items including a motorcycle were recovered by the troops. The arrested one has been handed over to the police for further action.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Plateau monarch: We’ve lost over 600,000 people to herdsmen’s attacks

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Paramount ruler of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Bra Nggwe Rigwe, His Royal Highness Rev. Ronku Aka, said he lost over 600,000 of his subjects in the last 20 years. The people, he said, were lost to several and incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen. The monarch spoke yesterday in his palace at Miango […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Police confirm killing of Prophet over missing genitals

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command Monday confirmed the brutal murder of one Prophet Uhembe Jacob of Divine Shadow Church by irate youths at Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of the state over his alleged involvement in the mysterious disappearance of male genital organs in the community. The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Osun bans celebration at Osun-Osogbo Festival

Posted on Author Reporter

  Osun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Obawale Adebisi has announced that the yearly Osogbo Festival will not hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the statement released on Wednesday, the Osun State government issued a stern warning against social activities/events in the state, including gatherings at the Osun-Osogbo Festival. According to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: