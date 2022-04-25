Troops kill notorious bandit’s kingpin in Nasarawa, arrest others, rescue 5 kidnap victims

Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states over the weekend neutralised one notorious kingpin of a major bandit’s group that has been terrorising Nasarawa State and its environs.

They also arrested their suspected leader, one Leggi Jibrin. Military sources at the OPWS headquarters in Makur-di, confirmed to newsmen that Jibrin was apprehended at Agam/Gidan Bawa village in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state by the troops.

The source said troops that were deployed to Ugya in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State also rescued five kidnap victims from their abductors during the week.

The increase in the crackdown on bandits in the operational area of the three states, the source said was informed by the directive of the Force Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe following the surge in banditry activities.

“Troops of OPWS deployed to Ugya in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State received credible Intel and responded swiftly to a distress call of a kidnap incident at Zaure forest. “On arrival at the forest, our troops saw three trucks loaded with illegal timber that were abandoned in the forest. Accordingly, the troops combed the forest, stumbled on the kidnapper’s camp and rescued five victims.”

The victims rescued include: Abdulkafar Nuhu, Adamu Dagana, Emmanuel Osasede, Jacob Amaku and Danladi Amaku. “The bandits were raiding the community when OPWS troops swooped on them.

The troops engaged the bandits in a gun battle which resulted in the arrest of Jibrin and the killing of one of the bandits.

