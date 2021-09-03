News Top Stories

Troops kill six terrorists, recover arms, ammunition

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

Six Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have been killed by troops in Borno State. A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “The troops of the 25 Brigade of Joint Task Force, North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), neutralized four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday.

“The terrorists, who were on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin-Maiduguri road, ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised in the firefight that ensued. “On further exploitation after the encounter, the gallant troops recovered from the terrorists four AK-47 rifles and four magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.”

He added: “In a separate operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK, in conjunction with elements of the CJTF, at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno State, eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along an identified ISWAP terrorists’ crossing point at Musari village. “The troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group.” According to him, the items recovered from the terrorists’ vehicle are two bags of Indian hemp, two bags of detergent,120 packets of mosquito coils, l2 mosquito nets and five textile materials. Others are two bicycles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn and fish. Nwachikwu also stated that the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya commended the troops for their exploits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19 third wave: PSC puts six states, FCT on red alert

Posted on Author Reporter

…Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau affected *Recommends preventive measures for safe Eid celebration The confirmed presence in the country of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 has prompted the Federal Government to placed six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of […]
News

Ortom attack: Benue leaders want Miyetti Allah, FUNAM arrested

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen and Daniel Atori

Miffed by the failed assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom, the Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); and League of Friends’ Association to the governor yesterday, rose in defence of their kinsman, by calling for the arrest and prosecution of the leaderships of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) and Fulani Nationality […]
News

FAAN slashes workers’ salaries by 50%

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the underbelly of many of the aviation agencies, especially the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as the agency can no longer meet its monthly N3 billion spent on salaries and wages. Consequently, the agency took the easy way out by slashing salaries of workers on grade levels 8 and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica