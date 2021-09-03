Troops kill six terrorists, recover arms, ammunition

Six Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have been killed by troops in Borno State. A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “The troops of the 25 Brigade of Joint Task Force, North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), neutralized four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday.

“The terrorists, who were on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin-Maiduguri road, ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised in the firefight that ensued. “On further exploitation after the encounter, the gallant troops recovered from the terrorists four AK-47 rifles and four magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.”

He added: “In a separate operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK, in conjunction with elements of the CJTF, at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno State, eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along an identified ISWAP terrorists’ crossing point at Musari village. “The troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group.” According to him, the items recovered from the terrorists’ vehicle are two bags of Indian hemp, two bags of detergent,120 packets of mosquito coils, l2 mosquito nets and five textile materials. Others are two bicycles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn and fish. Nwachikwu also stated that the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya commended the troops for their exploits.

