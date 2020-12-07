Troops kill three armed bandits in gun battle in Benue, recover  weapons

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Troops of the joint military strike operation code named Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) on Sunday killed three suspected armed bandits in an exchange of fire at Adaka community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The bandits, New Telegraph learnt, stormed the area which is a suburb of Makurdi meteopolis to rob before they were sighted and a distress call was put across to the military personnel who were on routine patrol around the area.

It was further gathered that the criminal elements, however, met a strong resistance from the military after they first opened fire on the troops.

A witness from the community, who simply identified himself as Isaac Apine, said the attackers stormed the area at about 8 pm on Sunday and were seen loitering around the area to attack the entire community before a man and his wife ran into them and were shot in the process.

“It was when we heard gunshots that we quickly alerted the military personnel who responded swiftly and came to repel the armed bandits.

“In fact, if not for the prompt intervention of the military, something terrible more than this would have happened. The military engaged the bandits in a heavy gun duel and in the end we saw three dead bodies.

“The bandits were armed with sophisticated weapons.

“We sincerely thank the military personnel for their swift action and we are appealing for more deployment of security to our area to avert further attacks.”

When contacted for his comments on the incident, Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini confirmed the incident saying his patrol team had an encounter with some armed bandits around Adaka community.

