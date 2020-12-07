Metro & Crime

Troops kill three armed bandits in gun battle in Benue, recover  weapons

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Troops of the joint military strike operation code named Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) on Sunday killed three suspected armed bandits in an exchange of fire at Adaka community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.
The bandits, New Telegraph learnt, stormed the area which is a suburb of Makurdi meteopolis to rob before they were sighted and a distress call was put across to the military personnel who were on routine patrol around the area.
It was further gathered that the criminal elements, however, met a strong resistance from the military after they first opened fire on the troops.
A witness from the community, who simply identified himself as Isaac Apine, said the attackers stormed the area at about 8 pm on Sunday and were seen loitering around the area to attack the entire community before a man and his wife ran into them and were shot in the process.
“It was when we heard gunshots that we quickly alerted the military personnel who responded swiftly and came to  repel the armed bandits.
“In fact, if not for the prompt intervention of the military, something terrible more than this would have happened. The military engaged the bandits in a heavy gun duel and in the end we saw three dead bodies.
“The bandits were armed with  sophisticated weapons.
“We sincerely thank the military personnel for their swift action and we are appealing for more deployment of security to our area to avert further attacks.”
When contacted for his comments on the incident,  Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini confirmed the incident saying his patrol team had an encounter with some armed bandits around Adaka community.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Early morning fire razes Benin’s Oba Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  The popular Oba Market in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has been razed. The fire, which burnt almost all the massive market, according to witnesses, started around 12:05 a.m. Monday and raged till 6 a.m., before it was put out by a team of fire fighters. It was learnt that there was no […]
Metro & Crime

Two female robbers, 45 others arrested in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Police in Abia State have arrested two ladies for allegedly belonging to a gang of armed robbers. The ladies, Nancy Chris and Obinna Chika, were part of 47 suspects apprehended for different crimes. They were paraded yesterday at the state Police Command Headquarters in Umuahia. However, Nancy and Obinna, both from Lokpanta in Umunneochi Local […]
Metro & Crime

Buhari mourns Adamawa traditional ruler, Hama Bachama

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

T he Bachama Traditional Kingdom in Adamawa State, on Saturday night, lost its paramount ruler, Colonel Honest Stephens Irmiya (rtd).     The late Stephen Irmiya, ascended the throne in 2012 following the demise of his predecessor, Homun Asaph Zadok.     President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the family of the deceased. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: