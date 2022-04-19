Troops kill three bandits terrorizing Benue

Troops have reportedly neutralised three bandits in Chito, near Zaki-Biam in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State. It was learnt that the gangsters under the leadership of ‘Full Fire’, who was the slain Benue militia warlord Terwase Akwaza aka Gana’s second-in-command, had been terrorising the Sankera area of the state.

Military sources in the area told reporters that during the clearance operation, the joint security spike operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) recovered many weapons, two motorcycles and three mobile phones from the hoodlums OPWS’ Public Relations Officer (PRO) Flying Officer Audu Katty could not be reached for comment as he was not answering his calls as of the time of filing this report.

However, sources said the troops under the command of the Force Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, also flushed out a number of Fulani herdsmen terrorising Gbishe in Katsina-Ala council and its environs.

A resident Terhile Zayol said: “On sighting the troops the bandits fled but the troops were able to neutralise three of them. “The troops also combed the area and recovered some items, including firearms, 2 motorcycles and 3 mobile phones.”

He added: “The troops deployed at Gbise in Katsina- Ala also carried out an offensive fighting patrol at Atunbe, Madamu, Kaamen, Ude-Jor, Kasar, Tor-Tacha and River Yoyo in Utange and Yoyo council wards of Katsina-Ala LGA.

“The purpose of the patrol was to flush out the herdsmen terrorizing the area. “During the patrol, troops made contact with the herdsmen at Tor-Tacha but the troops responded with superior firepower forcing the herdsmen to flee in disarray with possible gunshot wounds.”

