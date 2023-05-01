News

Troops kill Three Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji yesterday neutralised three terrorists in an ambush at Anka-Dan Kapani crossing in the Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Musa Danmadami said this in a statement. Danmadami said the troops also recovered one PKT gun with 48 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, three AK 47 rifles, three magazines with 63 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and three motorcycles.

“The military high command commends troops and encourages the public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area,” he said.

Bandits had released 70 out of 85 victims abducted from Wanzamai village in the Tsafe Local Government Area. However, two of the victims were killed. The victims were kidnapped three weeks ago on their farmlands.

