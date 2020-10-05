Troops kill two bandits along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, recover weapons

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have killed two bandits along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and have recovered weapons from them.

This was disclosed on Monday via a statement issued by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

According to him, the troops recorded tremendous successes against armed bandits on October 4, adding that the operation is in continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other sundry crimes in the country.

“Troops deployed at Rijana acting on credible intelligence on the movement of some suspected bandits towards Abuja-Kaduna expressway swiftly mobilized to the scene and laid ambush along the suspected bandit’s route.

“Contact was made and the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior firepower thereby killing two while others escaped with gunshots wounds. Also, in the course of the encounter, two locally made guns were recovered.

“Currently, troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action,” the defence spokesman said.

