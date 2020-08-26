News

Troops kill two bandits, arrest 154 in Zamfara, Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity have arrested 154 suspected bandits and recovered 38 firearms in Zamfara and Katsina states. The troops also killed two suspects during different encounters.

 

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed yesterday at a press briefing at Special Super Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina State.

 

He said the deployed troops also arrested seven trucks loaded with suspected rustled cows on Jibia-Katsina and Gusau-Zaria roads. Onyeuko also disclosed that the troops raided an illegal mining site on Gadan Zaima-Zuru Road in Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State which, according to him, also serves as bandits’ hideout, during which 150 suspects were arrested and 20 Dane guns were recovered.

 

The director said one of the suspects was neutralised while trying to escape. He added: “Preliminary investigation reveals that aside from sabotaging the nation’s econo- my, banditry is being financed through these illegal mining activities and it serves as one of the notorious hideouts, firearms’ warehouses as well.”

 

According to Onyeuko, following credible intelligence, troops deployed at Wagini village arrested a wanted notorious bandit named Isuhu Ibrahim aka Bula, who alongside other bandits have been terrorising the general area for a while.

 

He said: “Similarly, on 22 August 2020, gallant troops, on a fighting patrol, encountered three bandits on motorcycles around Maigalma village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State while attempting to attack innocent residents.

 

“During the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised while others escaped. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one AK47 rifle magazine loaded with five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and two motorcycles from the fleeing bandits.

 

“Relatedly, on 20 August 2020, troops deployed at Daki Takwas conducted a snap roadblock and successfully intercepted a Toyota Corolla car with registration number DAL 41MT. After a diligent search on the vehicle, troops discovered 11 brand new locally-made rifles and 150 live cartridges carefully concealed in different parts of the vehicle.

