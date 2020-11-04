Troops killed 75 terrorists in one month–DHQ

…says 10 gun trucks, seven AA guns, others recovered

Officer, two soldiers die

At least, 75 suspected terrorists were killed by troops in the counter-insurgency operations in the North-East between September 28 and October 31. During the operations “meant to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists from their identified enclaves in the North-East region”, troops also captured some sophisticated weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns and gun trucks.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday. He said the ongoing operations were yielding intended results. Onyeuko, however, regretted the death of an officer, as well as two soldiers, in the course of the operations.

He said: “Operation Fire Ball, a subsidiary operation under Operation Lafiya Dole, which is meant to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists from their identified enclaves in the North-East region, has recorded tremendous successes within the short period of its existence with the last week of the preceding month proving to be the deadliest against the criminals. “The troops in the various Sectors of the Theatre have continued to carry out their tasks relentlessly.

The successes so far achieved wouldn’t have been possible without the sacrifice, commitment and gallantry exhibited by the well motivated troops some of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice. “Within this period, the troops have carried out aggressive clearance operations, ambushes, robust day and night patrols in order to finally decimate the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals.

“Consequently, as a result of the aggressive offensive action carried out by the troops, several terrorist elements have been neutralised as a large number of their equipment were captured while some were equally destroyed in the process. “In this regard, a total of 75 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised within this period. “In terms of the criminals’ equipment, four gun trucks, one Bedford truck, and three Anti-Aircraft guns were destroyed.

“The captured weapons include six gun trucks, four Anti-Aircraft guns, one PKT gun, four General Purpose Machine Guns, one Automatic Grenade Launcher, one Dushka Gun, one Light Machine Gun, 48 AK47 rifles, one locally-made pistol and 10 AK47 magazines.”

Onyeuko added that large cache of ammunition were also captured, including 36 Hand Grenade, 567 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 448 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 50 Rocket Propelled Grenade bombs, 17 locally-manufactured rounds, three shells for making Improvised Explosive Device (IED), one Smoke Grenade and two belts of PKT rounds.

According to him, assorted non-lethal items were also captured from the criminals. He said: “Regrettably, one officer and two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while four other soldiers were wounded in action over the period. “The wounded soldiers have since been evacuated to a military medical facility and are currently responding to treatment.

“The troops of Operation Fire Ball under Operation Lafiya Dole are hereby commended for their resilience, doggedness and commitment exhibited since the beginning of the operation. They are equally encouraged not to rest on their oars but build on the successes recorded so far.

“The entire populace of the North-East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of BHT/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in this zone.”

