Troops killed 80 suspected bandits in July –Army

Posted on

The military has said that troops of Operation Sahel Sanity operating in the North West killed 80 suspected bandits between July 1 and 31.

 

Flagged-off by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Tukur Buratai on July 6, Operation Sahel Sanity is aimed at supporting Operation Hadarin Daji in stemming the tide of the activities of suspected armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, incessant killings and other sundry crimes in the zone.

 

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that the troops had intensified clearance and other operations within Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states’ areas of responsibility (AoRs).

 

“So far, in all the operations conducted, 80 armed bandits have been neutralized, a total of 943 cows, 633 sheep/rams recovered; 33 suspected bandits arrested; 7 AK47 Riffles, 1 GPMG and 16 Dane guns captured; 17  kidnapped victims rescued and 14 bandits informants and collaborators arrested.

 

“Also several bandits’ camps including the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity. “There is no gainsaying therefore that within the first month of Operation Sahel Sanity from 1-31 July 2020, troops have recorded several successes in line with the aim of the operation.

 

The gallant troops continue to dominate volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action.

 

“This achievement is further evident by the active resumption of farming, social and economic activities by the locals with reduced fear of threats in their localities,” Onyeuko said.

 

Specifically, the DDMO said the COAS flagged-off the operation on July 6, as part of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2020 activities, during which the Nigerian Army Super Camp IV Faskari in Katsina State was established.

