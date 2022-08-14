Troops kills scores of terrorists, recover arms, motorcycles

As part of the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kaduna State and environs, Security Operatives recorded a major success as scores of bandits were killed by troops yesterday.

The operation was also complimented by air assets in an operation that took place in Galbi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that after a fierce battle with the insurgents, scores of terrorists were killed and various arms, ammunition and motorcycles were recovered.

The Kaduna State Government has also confirmed the development, saying it was conveyed in an operational feedback to the Government from the security agencies.

According to the feedback, Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said troops of the Operation Forest Sanity supported by assets of the Nigerian Air Force, conducted clearance operations on an identified terrorist enclave in Galbi general area.

During their advance, the security forces crossed River Kaduna and ran into stiff resistance from the insurgents.

He said after the battle, scores of the terrorists were killed and two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), three AK47 rifles and seven motorcycles were recovered from the enclave of the neutralized bandits.

Aruwan said the Kaduna State Government expressed excitement at the feedback, and praised the troops for their tenacity in this significant victory against the enemy forces.

The government thanked the troops, air force crews, police personnel, intelligence operatives, and local vigilante members who contributed to the success of the mission.

“The Government urged the security forces to increase the momentum and vanquish the terrorists for good.”

He said “Troops will continue clearance operations in the

