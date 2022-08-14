News

Troops kills scores of terrorists, recover arms, motorcycles

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

As part of the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kaduna State and environs, Security Operatives recorded a major success as scores of bandits were killed by troops yesterday.

The operation was also complimented by air assets in an operation that took place in Galbi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that after a fierce battle with the insurgents, scores of terrorists were killed and various arms, ammunition and motorcycles were recovered.

The Kaduna State Government has also confirmed the development, saying it was conveyed in an operational feedback to the Government from the security agencies.

According to the feedback, Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said troops of the Operation Forest Sanity supported by assets of the Nigerian Air Force, conducted clearance operations on an identified terrorist enclave in Galbi general area.

During their advance, the security forces crossed River Kaduna and ran into stiff resistance from the insurgents.

 

He said after the battle, scores of the terrorists were killed and two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), three AK47 rifles and seven motorcycles were recovered from the enclave of the neutralized bandits.

Aruwan said the Kaduna State Government expressed excitement at the feedback, and praised the troops for their tenacity in this significant victory against the enemy forces.

 

The government thanked the troops, air force crews, police personnel, intelligence operatives, and local vigilante members who contributed to the success of the mission.

“The Government urged the security forces to increase the momentum and vanquish the terrorists for good.”

He said “Troops will continue clearance operations in the

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buba Galadima: I can vote for a Southerner, if…

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Prominent businessman and politician, Buba Galadima, has said that he can and will vote for a southerner to be the president of Nigeria if such a person shares the same ideology, vision or opinion as he would want, even as he said that an Igbo man will have his support to be the president of […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N29.3bn for road contracts’ augmentation, maintenance

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…N10.6bn for lie detectors, night goggles for NDLEA …okays N3.1bn for Lekki NEPZ power plant The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N29.3 billion for augmentation, maintenance and rehabilitation of three major roads across the country. The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, also okayed the sum of N10.6 billion […]
News

Police arrest cultist for attacking hotel lodgers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State yesterday arrested a member of the Eiye Confraternity, Esuruoso Tunde while allegedly attacking lodgers at a hotel in Abeokuta, the state capital.   The suspect and other members of his group allegedly stormed the hotel in Obantoko, Odeda Local Government Area of the state and unleashed mayhem on some lodgers. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica