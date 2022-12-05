Metro & Crime

Troops nab 2 kidnappers in Benue, rescue victims

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Troops of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states yesterday said it arrested two notorious kidnappers who have been terrorising residents of Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and rescued some kidnapped victims.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the OPWS, Flight Lieutenant Audu Hussaini Katty, disclosed this in a statement released to journalists in Makurdi, the state capital.

Flight Lieutenant Katty gave names of the suspects as Messrs Kperai Daniel  asand Kanyitor Chiangi, stressing that they were picked up while acting on what he called “credible human intelligence”, stressing that they are currently undergoing investigation.

 

“The two criminals were known to have specialised in kidnapping locals for ransom. They are currently undergoing investigation after which they would be handed over to relevant authority for prosecution.

 

He said the troops also rescued two kidnapped victims, Mr. Gunda Hemenga and Sunday Saatyo from their abductors. The victims, he said were abducted and taken to the bush on December 3, 2022 along Rafin Kada-Kado road of Bom village in Wukari LGA of Taraba State.

“Troops trailed the kidnappers route out with hot pursuit, forcing the kidnappers to abandon their victims. The two victims have since been reunited with their families.”

 

Flight Lieutenant Katty also said that the troops, while on routine patrol along Makurdi-Lafia road, foiled an armed robbery incident and rescued one Mr. Samuel Ishaya who was attacked by the armed robbers while plying the road on December 2, 2022 at about 7:45pm.

 

“The armed robbers on sighting troops abandoned the victim and dashed into the bush. Troops are currently exploiting the bush for possible arrest of the perpetrators,” he said.

 

