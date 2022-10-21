News

Troops nab fake NIMC officials on registration mission to Niger Republic

Two “fake” officials of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on registration mission in Niger Republic, have been arrested by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with operatives of the Nigeria Police, as well as the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). The registration was to be carried out at Gagamari IDP camp in the West African nation. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing held, yesterday, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja. According to the two-star General, the conference covered operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), and other security agencies across the six geo-political zones of the country, between October 6, and 20.

 

