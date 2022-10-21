Troops nab fake NIMC officials on registration mission to Niger Republic

Two “fake” officials of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on registration mission in Niger Republic, have been arrested by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with operatives of the Nigeria Police, as well as the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). The registration was to be carried out at Gagamari IDP camp in the West African nation. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing held, yesterday, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja. According to the two-star General, the conference covered operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), and other security agencies across the six geo-political zones of the country, between October 6, and 20.
Ekiti: Abducted persons pay N2.5m, packs of cigarette, milk to regain freedom
Victims who were kidnapped in Itapaji, Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State last week Sunday have been freed from the kidnappers’ den. It was gathered yesterday that the abductors collected a sum of N2.5 million, a pack of cigarette and one pack of milk before releasing the victims. The gunmen had stormed a house […]
2023: Makarfi, Daniel, George, others seek right leadership
Former governors Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna State), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun State) and Peter Obi (Anambra State) yesterday urged Nigerians to vote leaders capable of rescuing Nigeria from a myriad of problems. They spoke at the 4th annual lecture of Freedom Online in Lagos with the theme: Nigeria’s Political Indices: Bright or Bleak Future? Others, […]
Insecurity: Pay attention to youth devt, Islamic cleric tells FG
The three tiers of government in Nigeria have been urged to assiduously work towards bringing the teeming restive youths out of the ravaging poverty that has driven a good number of them into crimes and criminality. This, it was said, can be achieved by empowering and providing employment opportunities for them. The admonition was given […]
