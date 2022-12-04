Metro & Crime

Troops nab two kidnappers in Benue, rescue kidnapped victims

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Foil armed robbery incident along Makurdi-Lafia road

Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states respectively Sunday proclaimed the arrest of two notorious kidnappers who have been terrorising residents of Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and rescued some kidnapped victims.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the OPWS, Flight Lieutenant Audu Hussaini Katty, disclosed this in a statement released to journalists in Makurdi the state capital.

Flight Lieutenant Katty gave the names of the criminals as ‘Messrs Kperai Daniel and Kanyitor Chiangi’, stressing that they were picked up while acting on what he called “credible human intelligence”, stressing that they are currently undergoing investigation.

“The two criminals were known to have specialised in kidnapping locals for ransom. They are currently undergoing investigation after which they would be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution,” he said.

He said the troops also rescued two kidnapped victims Mr. Gunda Hemenga and Sunday Saatyo from their abductors.

 

