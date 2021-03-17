Troops neutralise 2 bandits, rescue 4 kidnap victims in Kaduna

The Kaduna State g ove r n m e n t yesterday said troops of Operation Thunder Strike have neutralised two bandits in Chikun Local Government Area of the state and rescued four kidnap victims. Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna. Aruwan said: “According to the report, this followed the attempted kidnap of four women from the village by the armed bandits.

“The troops responded to a distress call and mobilised swiftly to the area to engage the bandits. “In the ensuing gunfight, the bandits succumbed to the firepower of the troops, and abandoned the captives who were then able to escape to safety.” The commissioner said after the skirmish, the corpses of two bandits were recovered, with the others having escaped with possible gunshot wounds.

“One soldier sustained a bullet injury to the face during the exchange, and is recuperating in hospital,” he added. Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai, commended the troops for the successful interception of the bandits and the rescue of the kidnapped women. He added that the governor wished the injured soldier quick recovery.

