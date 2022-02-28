Troops neutralise 3 militants loyal to slain warlord, Gana, in Benue

• As gunmen invade wake, kill kindred head, 8 others

Troops of the Nigeria Army, Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) at the weekend neutralised three notorious armed militants who claim loyalty to the slained militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana in Benue State.

The suspected militants were killed in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas of the state. This is just as unidentified gunmen on Saturday invaded a wake in Mbacher council ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government where they left at least nine mourners dead and scores of others wounded.

The gunmen, according to sources from the area stormed the venue of the burial of a tax collector, Zaki Atser Nor, and were shooting sporadically during which they killed the mourners. New Telegraph gathered that the killing of Gana’s loyalists elicited jubilations in the Sankera area as youths took to the streets to celebrate the killing of the dreaded militants.

The Public Relations Officer of OPWS, Flying Officer Audu Katty who confirmed the incident, listed names of the armed militias as Iortyom Wuave aka Janta, Terdoo Kyoga aka Apaapa and Orkulam Mom aka Orbuter.

“The troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have continued to intensify the fight against criminal armed gangs and banditry in its operation area.

The renewed intensity has resulted in the destruction of many bandits camps in the past few days. “Notably, on February 24, 2022 at about 1500hrs while on fighting patrol, troops responded to a distress call at Tse Mela in Yooyo council ward of Katsina- Ala Local Government Area on the sighting of Iortyom Wuave aka Janta, a notorious armed militia gang leader on OPWS wanted list.

Katty said troops immediately mobilised and moved to the location on getting wind of the matter, adding that on sighting troops, Janta fired in the direction of the troops while he tried to escape into the nearby bush, but was neutralised during the engagement.

He said relatedly that troops in the early hours of Friday, raided the hideouts of notorious armed bandits at Tse Jundo, Mbaamena council ward in Ukum Local Government Area during which two armed bandits, Terdoo Kyoga aka Apaapa and Orkulam Mom aka Orbuter were killed.

The OPWS spokesman said items recovered from the bandits’ hideouts were five AK 47 rifles, 1 Pump Action rifle, three AK 47 magazines, 127 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 12 cartridges, five cell phones and assorted charms. Sources from the now troubled area told reporters that the killing at a wake may be a retaliation of the killing of Gana’s men by the troops.

Chairman of Kastina-Ala Local Government Area, Mr. Alfred Atera, confirmed the killing of nine mourners at the wake. Mr. Atera said, “Nine persons were killed at a burial on Saturday. It was a reprisal. You know one of the boys, Janta was killed. It was a reprisal.”

