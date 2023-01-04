Troops neutralise 4 terrorists, recover arms in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have eliminated four terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition as well as other items in two encounters in Kaduna State. Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, Director, Defence Media Operations, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the troops had on Sunday and Monday responded to distress calls of bandits’ attacks at Rafin Sarki village in Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

He said the troops engaged the terrorists in a gun fight and neutralised two, recovering one AK-47 rifle. He added that troops had also yesterday, carried out an ambush operation at Rafin Taba village, in the same local government area and neutralised two more terror-ists. According to him, troops also recovered two AK- 47 rifles, four AK -47 magazines, 51 (7.62mm) special ammunition, five mobile phones, one cutlass, two motorcycles and the sum of N206,000.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities,” he said.

