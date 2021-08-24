Troops neutralise 6 kidnappers, recover weapons in Plateau State

Musa Pam, Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau, Kaduna and Bauchi states have neutralised six kidnapers in Mangu Local Government of Plateau State.

The Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa, in a press dtatement signed and issued to journalists on Tuesday in Jos, said three officers of the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team also lost their lives in the process.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) successfully neutralised a syndicate of six criminals that specialised in kidnapping innocent people in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. The troops also recovered weapons belonging to the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from the bandits.

“The Troops in a joint operations with the Divisional Police Headquarters at Mangu responded swiftly to a distress call from the IRT that bandits had attacked the team and took away their weapons. The criminals were immediately trailed and neutralised after a gun duel with the troops.

“Remains of the IRT members who lost their lives and that of the six criminal gangs were recovered. The troops also recovered three AK-47 rifles belonging to IRT team earlier taken away by the criminals.”

The statement noted that the Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali while commending the troops for their swift response also charged them to continue the collaborative efforts and sustain the tempo until criminal elements are wiped out of plateau state.

He further directed the troops to dominate all suspected criminal hideouts and deny them freedom of action.

